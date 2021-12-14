Family of five recovering from COVID needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic hit a young Laulima family very hard, financially and health-wise. Kathy Muneno has their story.

This family on Maui is a family of five. Mom and dad are 34 years old, and they have a four-year-old, a three-year-old and a one-year-old.

When the pandemic hit, mom was pregnant and dad was the main financial provider. But then his hours were cut and it’s believed he caught covid at work and soon enough the entire family ended up with covid –mom and dad suffering the worst effects. Dad had to stay home for two months. They’re “still” recovering, health-wise and financially.

They could all use clothes and shoes.

Their four-year-old daughter could use her own twin bed, bedding and a pillow. Their three-year-old loves arts and crafts, she loves to color and play with stickers. For their one-year-old son, diapers, wipes, bibs and he loves cars and trucks.

Dad would just like a good set of knives so he can cook for the family. We think a bbq set and Costco gift card would be helpful too. Mom could use a new vacuum cleaner since the one they have broke. And we think a gift card to Target would be wonderful for her too.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this family get back on their feet as they recover, and along the way give them a brighter holiday season. If you’d like to help, please click on the link above, then Laulima and look for code M2112.