Family of five is grieving a sudden and devastating loss

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This family moved back to Hawai’i two years ago so mom could help her mother who fell ill and suffered depression after she lost her siblings and her mother within a span of a few years.

But then tragedy again, dad, who was a healthy young man and the sole provider for this family of six, was playing basketball with friends and collapsed on the court. He died on the way to the hospital.

He leaves behind his wife and their 4 children ages 9 months to 16 years old.

We’re told their 16-year-old daughter could use a reusable water bottle and jeans.

Their 6- year-old daughter could use clothes, pajamas, and would love princess and educational toys.

Their 4-year-old son could also use clothes and he loves action figures and dinosaurs.

Clothes, baby toys, diapers and wipes would be greatly appreciated for their 9-month-old son.

For mom, she could use a blanket and pillow, and a massage or mani-pedi would give her a nice break and pampering.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-614.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.