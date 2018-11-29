Family of 10 asks for toiletries, school supplies

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A local couple with eight children is facing hardships after Dad suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

It left him unable to return to work so Mom takes off from work as much as she can afford to bring her husband to his many doctor appointments.

But the financial strain is taking its toll, and they’ve been put on notice for utilities being shut off soon.

This family is staying positive, but for now, we can help them through the holidays.

Their youngest three girls and a boy would love books, puzzles, games, and coloring books.

Their next two, ages 11 and 12, could use school supplies, books, and art supplies.

Their eldest children, who are teenagers, could use toiletries.

Mom and Dad could use food or gas gift cards, cleaning supplies, household goods, and pots and pans.

In the spirit of Laulima, together we can help this family who is happy with what they do have, to have a little more, including something as basic as fresh water and help bring smiles to their children this holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-477.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.