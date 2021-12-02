Family needs help after dad diagnosed with stage 3 cancer

This family of four on Kaua’i includes two daughters – a 13year old and 8 year old. Mom and dad are in their late 30s and were planning to get married soon. But in August, dad needed emergency surgery on his appendix, which burst. During surgery, doctors discovered cancer – stage three Adenocarcinoma (ADD-ih-no-carcinoma), a cancer of the glands that line certain organs.

He has had to stop working and mom had to find a new job closer to home to take care of their Keiki and dad. But this new job cut her income in half. In addition, mom and dad have been in the process of fostering a niece and nephew who need a safe place to stay.

So as you can imagine it’s difficult paying bills, let alone considering any Christmas gifts this year.

Their oldest daughter loves to journal, so journaling supplies, a purse or bag to hold and protect those supplies, and she’d love K-pop clothing.

Their youngest daughter would love drawing supplies, Barbies, fidget toys, pop-its and new clothes.

Mom and dad could use gas gift cards as they have to drive quite far for his doctor appointments.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, let’s help this loving family who has suddenly found themselves facing very difficult times this holiday season. If you’d like to help, click the link above to the Laulima page and look for code K2131.