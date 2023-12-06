HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Wednesday, Dec. 6 knew their son had a health condition; but there were not any symptoms for many years.

That’s until the pandemic hit.

When mom and dad had their son 13 years ago, they were told he had a congenital heart defect. He was in intensive care for ten days. Plans were being made for surgery, but doctors were surprised when he improved.

And he was able to go home. But mom and dad were told he needed to be monitored and symptoms could show up at any time. And they did, when he was 9 years old.

He was rushed to emergency with an extremely high heart rate and three months later he suffered a stroke, affecting his entire left side. He needed to relearn how to eat, drink, walk and needed 24-7 care. Mom quit her job, cares for him, works on his physical therapy exercises and home schools.

They also had to live for a year out-of-state to be near a hospital with specialty care. When they returned they found the roof of their home had collapsed.

Their son, who did not lose his ability to talk, has been so positive through it all. He loves Ninjago Legos, 100-piece jigsaw and 3-D puzzles and would appreciate a Spotify gift card for music.

Mom and dad could use new clothes and shoes. Mom loves vintage dresses by the way. They could also use gift cards for gas, and to ross, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart or Target.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family have a beautiful holiday in the midst of this very difficult time.

If you’d like to help, please click here and look for code H230051-3.

This family is on Oʻahu. If you live on another island but would like to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.