Family celebrates first Christmas after 11 years of being homeless

A family of eight this year went from homeless to having a home.

They’re today’s Laulima family, but not because they’re asking for anything. The request comes from the children’s grandmother.

After being homeless for 11 years, Mom, Dad and their six children got into low-income housing in October. This will be their first Christmas in their own home, and it’s the children’s grandmother who is hoping we can help make it extra special.

She’s the first to tell them that Christmas this year is a roof over their heads, so whatever financial means the family does have, it’s going to keeping the house and food on the table.

But we can help them make it a home. Bedding and pillows for their three boys, plus a basketball for the 15- and 16-year-olds, and a football for their 11-year-old son.

The girls, ages 3, 5, and 7, would love princess sleeping bags, plus dolls for the two youngest.

Grandma says pots, pans, kitchenware and home décor would be nice for Mom and Dad.

As for Grandma and Grandpa, they say watching their son’s family get what they need is more than they could ever ask for for a happy Christmas this year.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-281.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.