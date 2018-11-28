Family cares for paraplegic, mentally disabled son

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Today’s Laulima family has seen their son, despite severe challenges, have a vibrant childhood, but grow into a more solitary adulthood. It has become increasingly difficult for them to care for him.

Their adult son is a paraplegic and suffers a mental disability as well. As a youngster, he competed well in Special Olympics and did well at school, but he’s no longer active.

His condition requires constant care, which his mother and father have always willingly and lovingly provided. He also needs some daily in-home nursing care, but his parents are getting older and it’s becoming more difficult for them to care for him.

This family didn’t ask for anything but his case manager says they could use gift cards, especially for groceries, monetary donations, and a holiday family meal would be nice.

This family didn't ask for anything but his case manager says they could use gift cards, especially for groceries, monetary donations, and a holiday family meal would be nice.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.