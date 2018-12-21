Families trying to get back on track after losing homes in Lahaina fire

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

Two families, both affected by the massive and devastating fires in Lahaina in August.

The fires, fueled by the strong winds of Hurricane Lane ultimately destroyed 21 homes, including those of our two Laulima families.

Nearly, all of their belongings were destroyed.

One of the families has an 11-year old daughter, 5 year old son, who recently suffered a serious injury so he’s been in and out of the hospital, and a 9 month old son.

This family is living with friends while they try to rebuild their home.

Mom doesn’t ask for anything for herself but she says they lost their childrens’ three little rocking chairs in the fire, so she’d love to have three more.

They could all use clothing and footwear. Dad could use grocery and gas cards. Their daughter loves music and would love a bike.

Their 5-year would loves legos and Nerf toys. Their baby would enjoy toddler toys and books.

Our second family also has a baby, six months old now plus a 2-year old, 6-year old and 7-year old – all girls.

They’re living at a shelter while trying to rebuild, but Dad, who did landscaping, lost all his tools and they’re having difficulty affording all the construction materials for their new home.

They could all use clothes and shoes as well, plus work boots for Dad. He could also use tools. Mom only asks for her kids to have a happy Christmas.

The older girls would love dolls, Barbies, DVDs, and bicycles.

Age-appropriate toys for the younger girls and diapers and pull-ups would also be helpful.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-501 (first family) or LS-500 (second family).

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.