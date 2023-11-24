HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is on Maui and while they are all safe and didnʻt lose a home to the wildfires in August, they did lose an income.

Dad was born and raised in Lahaina and he worked there, at a hotel.

He married, and together they had three children, their oldest son just started high school, their daughter is in middle school and their five year old just started kindergarten.

Not long ago they were able to buy their first home. And not long after that, they found out that Mom is pregnant with their fourth child.

Mom does work, but now theyʻre without Dadʻs income, with a baby on the way and a mortgage to pay.

All the children could use help with clothes and shoes.

Their 15 year old son loves cars, model cars, car magazines, classic car collectibles, car books — you get the picture.

Their 12-year old daughter would love anime books, anything BTS, art supplies, nail polish, and puzzles.

Their five-year old son loves puzzles too, plus Legos, building blocks, and books.

For the baby on the way, which is a boy, they could use help with just about anything baby – from onesies and burp cloths to a car seat, stroller, diapers and wipes.

Mom could use a breast pump, and would appreciate an ergo baby carrier.

Dad just needs clothes and shoes. And of course gift cards for groceries, gas and toiletries would help the entire family.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can help this family through a difficult time that should be a happy time with a baby on the way.

Visit the Laulima Giving Program’s website and look for family code M2300316 to help make their healing journey a little brighter this holiday season.

If you do not live on Maui, but would like to help this family, you can provide a monetary donation or gift card.