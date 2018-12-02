Dozens donate to the Laulima Giving Drive

There was entertainment at five malls across the state for Laulima Giving day. The mission was to fill the boxes in front of the stages with new and unwrapped gifts, and collect monetary donations for families in need through our Laulima Giving Program.

“The premise of it is to help Hawaii’s working poor, that gap group of families who are one to two paychecks from homelessness but doing everything they can to survive,” said Jenna Umiamaka of Keiki O Ka Aina. “it is hitting or impacting their families in this season. ‘Did Dad get laid off of work. Did Mom get diagnosed with something and can’t work.'”

At Ala Moana Center, Living808’s Trini Kaopuiki and John Veneri ushered in performers and drummed up the giving.

Howard Dashefsky and Marisa Yamane provided the entertainment at Windward Mall.

In leeward Oahu, Manolo Morales and Brigette Namata hosted the event at Ka Makana Alii.

On Maui, WakeUp 2day’s Kristine Uyeno and Ross Shimabuku spent Laulima Day at Kaahumanu Center.

And Justin Cruz hosted the event at Prince Kuhio Plaza on the Big Island.

“Come and donate so we can give these families something to think about on Christmas morning for their families, because their minds are someplace else because they’re just trying to survive,” said Umiamaka.

“Laulima gives us an opportunity to partner with people who want to be helpful and those who need the help,” said Carol Matsuzaki of the Laulima Giving Program. “So we create the conduit to help to make that happen. It just feels great all the way around.”

“Be part of the community by giving back to the community, helping those who need help and need a Merry Christmas,” said Keoni Cano, Laulima volunteer.

“I’m just grateful for the holiday season and to give back to the people, all the families in need,” said Duane “bruddah D” Moleta, 4th year giving to the Laulima Giving Program.