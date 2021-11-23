Domestic violence survivor and mom of two children needs your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mother on Hawaii Island finds the strength to leave an abusive relationship, however, she could use some help this holiday season. Kathy Muneno has more on today’s Laulima family.

After many years living in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship, mom found the strength to leave and start over, for a chance at providing a better life for her and her two children.

Watching her father abuse her mother has left a deep emotional scar on their 8-year-old daughter. Mom has custody but she hasn’t been able to afford attorneys fees so she’s been representing herself in court.



Mom is working to build a cooking business from home, has been homeschooling her daughter and is caring for her son who is only 6 months old. Her daughter loves to play with and read to her baby brother, plus she knows it helps her mom. It’s been difficult but mom says they’re in a peaceful environment now.



Both her children could use clothes, but her daughter could also use shoes, and she loves barbies, so dolls and maybe even a barbie playhouse would really be wonderful for her. Her son could benefit from a baby swing, blocks and books.



As for mom, she could use kitchen items, a blender and what would be special would be a small table-top pre-lit Christmas tree.



In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can help lift some of the burdens for this family as they heal and navigate thru this holiday season.



If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.com, click on “local,” then “laulima” and look for code B-2106. And thank you.