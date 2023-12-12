HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Laulima family for Tuesday, Dec. 12 is a mom and her son.

Mom is a single mom with a 10-year-old son diagnosed with autism.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Sheʻs been self-employed as a massage therapist but business has been hurting lately and on the decline.

On top of that, she recently lost her food stamps, putting a strain on her ability to purchase medicines and vitamins for her sonʻs gut issues.

She has been looking for a job that she can do during her sonʻs school hours as she doesnʻt have specialized daycare that can manage her sonʻs behavior.

Any kind of age-appropriate toys, books and games to put under the christmas tree would be so appreciated.

For mom, gift cards to grocery stores, Target or Walmart would be a big help, especially to pay for the vitamins.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this mother and son through a particularly difficult time while helping them enjoy the holidays.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code H230044-2.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This family is on Oʻahu. If you live on another island and would like to help, please consider a gift card or monetary donation.