Call in to donate during our 2015 Laulima Telethon

Our Laulima telethon on Thursday was a success thanks to your generosity.

Volunteers arrived at our newsroom early this morning to man the phone lines during our morning news.

They returned this afternoon for our final push during our evening newscasts.

The grand total raised is $35,000.

“I think Laulima is so important cause we identify the working family. Parents trying to make ends meet, living paycheck to paycheck and they don’t quality for certain assistance that would help them so we try to help them especially during the holidays,” said Riz Almagro of Keiki O Ka Aina. “Most of the communities that have been sponsoring the families are working families themselves. What an amazing Laulima. Many hands working together.”

There are other opportunities to give to Hawaii families in need.

