HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, Dec. 1’s Laulima family is a brother and sister, both adults; and the story of one trying to help the other.

This young man was in the foster care system his entire childhood and diagnosed with autism and emotional and processing disorders.

When he aged out of foster care, he became homeless, addicted to drugs and served some time in jail.

Not long ago, his sister found him; and she’s been trying to get him disability services, social security, food stamps but hasn’t yet been successful.

She asks for nothing for herself, but he could use clothes and shoes. He loves to read and play board games.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help him, show him and his sister they’re not alone and that we care.

If you’d like to help, please click here and look for code H230043-1.

This family is on Oʻahu. If you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.