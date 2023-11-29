HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Laulima family for Wednesday, Nov. 29 has all the financial and caregiving responsibilities falling on one.

This family spans three generations and dad is keeping it all together. He is a single father and the sole financial support of all, working full-time.

He is also the full-time caregiver of his elderly parents, which includes doctor appointments, and of course takes his children to school functions and their various activities.

But the financial strain has gotten so great that dad is starting to sell some of his belongings, some prized possessions. And yet, he never complains and always smiles.

But we know that the holidays are weighing heavily on him because there’s not much at all he can afford.

They all could use clothes and shoes.

Any learning activities or toys would be wonderful for his youngest, a five year old boy.

His 10-year-old son would love books, board games and, if possible, a bicycle and helmet.

His 16-year-old son would love a mountain bike and helmet, which he would use to go to school; and he hopes to work.

The grandparents could use retractable canes with a rubber bottom grip. Grandmother could also use house slippers.

Dad would appreciate gift cards for groceries, household items, gas, toiletries.

In the spirit of Laulima, we can help relieve some of the stress on dad, while helping this family, especially through the holidays.

If you’d like to help, please click here and look for code M230030-7.

This family is on Maui. If you do not live on Maui, but would like to help this family, you can provide a monetary donation or gift card.