HONOLULU (KHON2) — The newest housing development to be built on Lanai in over 20 years is accepting applications for affordable and market-rate rentals.

Pick up an application at 730 Lānaʻi Avenue, Suite 120 (Dole Admin Building), and submit it to the Pūlama Lānaʻi Housing Office. The last day to apply for the lottery is Friday, Oct. 7, at 5 p.m.

Pūlama Lāna’i, the developer of the Hōkūao Housing Project, will offer 150 furnished 2BD/2BA single-family homes with a detached garage for rent. Utilities include water, internet, trash, sewer and electricity; there will be a fee for excess use.

Award units based on income level availability:

Teacher (10 names drawn) Below Moderate (8 homes): Rent starts at $1,064 Moderate (15 homes): Rent starts at $1,330 Above Moderate (53 homes): Rent starts at $1,595 Move in (76 homes): Rent is set annually by Maui County DHHC in May and depends on household size and income

Out of the 150 units, 76 homes will be residential workforce housing units for households earning more than 80% and up to 140% of the area median income for Lanai in perpetuity. Ten units will be reserved for teachers residing on Lanai.

The lottery for these residential workforce units will be held Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. First homes are scheduled to be available in December.

The rest of the available units (74) will be market-rate rentals with no lottery or waitlist process. The Housing Committee assigns tenants, with rent starting at $2,000.

See details below:

If you need help with the application or gathering documents, call 808-727-8870 or email mauifoc@hawaiiancommunity.net.