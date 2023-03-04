KANEPUU PRESERVE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The self-guided tours of Kānepuʻu Preserve on Lanaʻi provide a glimpse into Hawaiʻi’s past.
The nature preserve is home to many native Hawaiian plant species including native lama (ebony), olopua (olive) and nā‘ū (gardenia).
Visitors can also see ʻohe makai, ʻahakea, ʻālaʻa and ʻaiea as well as four endangered plants nāʻū, a native gardenia; sandalwood or ʻiliahi; Bonamia menziesii; and the maʻo hau hele, a native hibiscus.
On Saturday, March 4, the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center spent the day restoring Kānepuʻu. This preserve is home to Hawai’i’s largest dryland forest and for some of Hawai’i’s endangered plant species.
Invasive plant and animal species, soil erosion and wildfires are proving to be a difficult roadblock in preserving some of Hawai’i’s most vulnerable species. According to the Nature Conservancey, axis deer and mouflon sheep are the primary animal culprits.
Volunteers came out and planted 50 native plant species that were donated by Pūlama Lānaʻi; these included naio, keahi and kōlea.
LCHC said that “dryland forests are the most endangered ecosystem in Hawai’i, according to the Hawaii State Department of Land & Natural Resources.”
There are only two percent of dryland forests remaining in Hawai’i, and this small portion of lands is home to 40% of all native land plants, insects, spiders, snails, birds and our native bat.