A photo shows Kānepuʻu Preserve on Lānaʻi, Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

KANEPUU PRESERVE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The self-guided tours of Kānepuʻu Preserve on Lanaʻi provide a glimpse into Hawaiʻi’s past.

The nature preserve is home to many native Hawaiian plant species including native lama (ebony), olopua (olive) and nā‘ū (gardenia).

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visitors can also see ʻohe makai, ʻahakea, ʻālaʻa and ʻaiea as well as four endangered plants nāʻū, a native gardenia; sandalwood or ʻiliahi; Bonamia menziesii; and the maʻo hau hele, a native hibiscus.

A photo shows a maʻo hau hele, a native hibiscus to Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows a Bonamia menziesii in Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows an ʻiliahi,, a native sandalwood to Hawai’i. (Photo/Bishop Museum)

A photo shows an ʻohe makai in Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows an ʻahakea in Hawai’i. (Photo/Bishop Museum)

A photo shows a lama, a native ebony to Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

A photo shows a nā‘ū, a native gardenia to Hawai’i. (Photo/Bishop Museum)

A photo shows an olopua, a native olive to Hawai’i. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

On Saturday, March 4, the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center spent the day restoring Kānepuʻu. This preserve is home to Hawai’i’s largest dryland forest and for some of Hawai’i’s endangered plant species.

Invasive plant and animal species, soil erosion and wildfires are proving to be a difficult roadblock in preserving some of Hawai’i’s most vulnerable species. According to the Nature Conservancey, axis deer and mouflon sheep are the primary animal culprits.

Volunteers came out and planted 50 native plant species that were donated by Pūlama Lānaʻi; these included naio, keahi and kōlea.

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)



Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers meet to commence the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers pose for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

Volunteers at work for the Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center Kānepuʻu Preserve dryland forest restoration project on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Kānepuʻu Preserve, Hawai’i. (Photo/Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center)

LCHC said that “dryland forests are the most endangered ecosystem in Hawai’i, according to the Hawaii State Department of Land & Natural Resources.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There are only two percent of dryland forests remaining in Hawai’i, and this small portion of lands is home to 40% of all native land plants, insects, spiders, snails, birds and our native bat.