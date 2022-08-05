Lanai News

Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
73°
LIVE NOW
Wake Up 2Day
Waipahu
73°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Washington-DC
International News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Action Line
Always Investigating
Hawaii Crime
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Newsletter Sign-Up
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Can you vacation in Hawaii on a budget?
Trade winds expected to strengthen through Thursday
Consumer Alert: Scammers targeting college students
Video
Restaurant approved to reopen after roach infestation
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
Trades and Blades
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 High School Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
Top Stories
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane starts four fight journey in …
Top Stories
Hawai’i Football season tickets are now on sale
Hawaii’s baseball teams making splash in youth circuit
After redshirting in 2021, Tariq Jones looking to …
Three Hawai’i surfers capture titles at Vans US Open …
Wake Up 2day
Ask A Specialist
Catch the Energy Swell
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Food 2Go
Keiki’s First Birthday
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Top Stories
Spam Musubi Day with L&L Hawaii
Video
Top Stories
Board of Water Supply update
Video
Top Stories
Oahu real estate market update
Video
Ballots being processed ahead of primary election
Video
Locations Hawaii Open Houses – Sunday, Aug. 7
Video
Local designer will make history in Europe
Video
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
REAL ESTATE
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Top Stories
Celebrate SPAM Musubi Day with 7-Eleven Hawaii
Video
Top Stories
The 2022 Visitor Industry Charity Walk Returns In-Person
Video
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show Makes its Return After 7 …
Video
Who is Maui Divers Jewelry?
Video
2022 Kauai Poke Fest at Koloa Landing Resort
Video
Local
Aloha Authentic
Aloha With Pride Shaka and Shine
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Laulima
Lokomaikai
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Contact
Report It
Meet the Team
Advertise with KHON2
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at KHON
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Please enter a search term.
Lanai News
Broken pumps and a $50 cap at Lanai’s only gas station
Top Lanai News Headlines
PHOTOS: Over 600 cats in Hawaii are living the dream
Trending Stories
A message to travelers after arrests at Kauai airport
Have you been to Hawaii’s sea glass beach?
WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels arrive on Oahu
Get casted in Hawaii for show starring Jason Momoa
Wakai calls for accelerated permitting as rates skyrocket