HONOLULU (KHON2) — For this Oahu woman, the greatest gift you can give someone is teaching them to read. Because of this, Maurine King returned to Hawaii Baptist Academy (HBA) where she was a longtime educator for over 50 years.

Ms. King, 83, has volunteered at HBA for the past four years and serves as a reading coach for a class of kindergarteners.

For Ms. King, teaching her students is a reward as she visits the campus twice a week. She taught at HBA for 52 years, so she knows everything from English to Social Studies to AP History.

“It’s like planting trees, you’re investing in the future,” said Ms. King. “I think reading is the greatest gift you can give somebody. Some of them want to talk, they’re curious, it’s not just the reading if you can get them to talk about what they’re learning.”

In addition to her time with kids, Ms. King makes quilts that she gives away. She also sews blankets to ship to asylum seekers on the Mainland.

“You just do what you can. I can’t stop the war in Ukraine, but you choose the little corner of reality that you can change a little bit,” said Ms. King.

As she pushes to make a change where she can, Ms. King also inspires others, like her student Alea Salangsang who wants to be a reader when she grows up.

“I just can’t imagine not doing this. I was brought up that way,” said Ms. King.