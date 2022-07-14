HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you ever need to find Dale Muramoto, chances are you will find her cooking in her kitchen.

“I love to make people smile,” said Muramoto.

Muramoto gives away the food she makes, which is how her cookie business started when she was in her mid-50s.



“And I started baking from a small oven — kitchen oven and people were telling me I should sell it,” explained Muramoto.



When her business grew, Muramoto’s daughter joined her and they opened The Cookie Lady Hawaii store in Waipahu.

After a decade in Waipahu, Muramoto decided to sell the business.

Muramoto met Maiko Ushijima, who recently took over the company and moved it to Sheridan Street in Honolulu.



“The original plan was for me to retire and take it easy, but I can’t keep still, I’m always in my kitchen,” said Muramoto.



So the 68-year-old decided to stay with the company as a baker.

There are 10 types of cookies, sometimes more, with lemon being the most popular. Muramoto taught Ushijima all of her recipes, with one key ingredient.

“I told her to bake with love, always bake with love.” Dale Muramoto, The Cookie Lady Hawaii founder

And who knows — with Muramoto’s passion for cooking mixed with her motivation to keep busy, she could open another business in the future.

“It’s never too late. You don’t know how long you’re going to live, you might live to 100,” said Muramoto. “So I can still bake, I said I’m going to die in a kitchen.”