HONOLULU (KHON2) — Roland Ogoshi’s office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what’s happening.

“Forty years went by so quickly,” said Ogoshi.

Ogoshi is the longest-serving employee at Hawaii State Federal Credit Union. But he is retiring, after working there for the past four decades.

“I’ve been here for so long I see people shopping at Costco, Walmart, they’re like friends already, they’re beyond clients, customers, they’re like family already,” said Ogoshi.

Ogoshi started as a loan officer in 1981. He worked his way up and became the first-ever branch manager at the Alii Branch, a position he’s held for more than 25 years. The credit union is also where he met his wife Dora, who also worked there.

“Maybe not love at first sight, but I gotta say opposites attact. I tend to be more on the quiet side, she’s more outgoing.”

They’ve been married for 35 years, and she retired earlier this year.

“So much happening, the violence, the shooting. I told her, maybe it’s time for you and me to take a step back and enjoy life really, because life is short,” said Ogoshi.

The company recently recognized his accomplishments and retirement with a party.

“He’s touched so many people, he’s been a mentor for a lot of employees and he’s touched so many lives in helping people manage their finances,” said Andrew Rosen, HSFCU president and CEO.

At the age of 64, Ogoshi knows he could spend more years working.

Ogoshi added, “We still have bills to pay, we’re normal people, we have a mortgage, I have a car loan, but you know people would tell me, what are you waiting for?”

He’s not waiting any longer. Kicking off travels with a trip to Disneyland next month and Las Vegas in December.

“And I don’t mind being a babysitter. I look forward to babysitting grandkids along the way.”

KHON asked, “what will you miss the most here?”

Ogoshi responded with, “Hard question, but again because I’ve been here for so long, it’s the people.”

But he said he’s looking forward to retirement and the next chapter in his life.