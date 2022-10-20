HONOLULU (KHON2) — Among the 150 employees at Maui Divers Jewelry, you’ll find these two gems. Rosalina Ramiro and Ceferina Sagayadoro.

“I like my work,” said Rosalina Ramiro.

So much that Rosalina convinced her sister to join her in the early 1970’s.

Sagayadoro expressed, “She said Maui Divers is a good company.”

This year, the sisters marked their 50th year with the company, which recognized them with a celebration, and later, they’ll receive an anniversary bonus.

KHON2 asked, “What do you like about the company?”

“I like the company because they’re a family-oriented company. They take care of us,” said Sagayadoro.

“I like the people I work with,” said Ramiro.

The sisters even carpool to work together.

“It’s more fun because I stay with my sister,” said Sagayadoro.

They work in different departments on different floors. Sagayadoro sorts and grades diamonds, while her big sister tags and ships orders upstairs.

Sheila Cachola, production manager said, “they’re very diligent, so hardworking, sometimes, they eat lunch faster than ever because they want to go back to work.”

Cachola has worked with both of them.

Cachola expressed, “They are amazing. We treat every one of them like family, they’re like mothers to me.”

The women are the longest-employed workers at Maui Divers Jewelry, which also is the only company the sisters have worked for.

“Because we love the company and the people around us is really nice and this is our second home,” said Sagayadoro.

Their first job, and hopefully, their last.

“Yes, if they like me, I like to work with them,” said Ramiro.

“My daughter said work as long as you like,” explained Sagayadoro. “It’s better to work because I look more relaxed, younger.”