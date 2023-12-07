HONOLULU (KHON2) — A familiar face to many University of Hawaii students is spending her final day on campus. At the age of 95 Eloise Luzader is retiring, after nearly 30 years at Manoa.

It’s lunchtime in Manoa, which means UH students are waiting for Luzader to open the cafeteria at gateway house.

She rushes to the cashier area, to man the station and greet students as they enter.

“I look at the student and I say, well, maybe I should say this to him, and if they don’t talk, I keep talking to them until they answer. And they do answer eventually,” said Luzader.

She began her career at the student residence hall in 1994 as an employee with food service company Sodexo.

“Because I have no grandbabies and they were like my grandbabies and everyone that came in had a different personality. So I didn’t say welcome, welcome, welcome like a broken record,” said Luzader.

After nearly 30 years, Luzader is retiring.

“I’m sad in a way because I’m going to miss interacting with kids,” said Luzader.

“For freshman coming in, this is a new experience for them. Eloise makes them feel comfortable and welcomed and she just does it from the heart,” said Donna Ojiri the Sodexo at Manoa dining general manager.

“I’m going to miss her of course but I know she’s got energy, she’s still trekking along, she’s awesome,” said UH student Chayse Gauthier.

Retirement doesn’t mean staying at home. Luzader still drives, in fact she just got her driver’s license renewed this year.

“I don’t want to retire, but I figure I should retire to see what it would be like outside but I plan to volunteer,” said Luzader. “I’m not a golfer, I’m not a swimmer, it has to be with people.”

The Waikiki resident said socializing helps her live a long life, as well as.

“Before I get out of bed, I do sketches for about half an hour and then when I get out of bed I can walk straight,” said Luzader. “Keep moving, keep talking, that’s the secret, right?”

Luzader will miss the students, the staff and the pasta at Gateway House. She wants her “babies,” as she calls them, to always remember, “Behave, have respect for other people and just do whatever you think is right,” said Luzader.