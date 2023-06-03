HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every week, Alan Goto meets with other members of the HonpaHongwanji’s Economic Development Board.

“It’s a peaceful place, and it’s a place where you’re offered the opportunity to contribute without a whole lot of coercion,” said Alan Goto HHEDB member.

It’s also part of a family legacy.

Goto said the temple has always been special to his father; and now, it is to him.

“He’s kind of an ultimate volunteer,” said Jon Matsuoka, executive director for HHEDB.

Jon Matsuoka said Goto’s dedication comes at a critical time.

“And we’re a temple that is declining in membership and with that,” said Matsuoka. “There’s a decline in resources; so, we have to rely heavily on volunteers.”

The Goto family legacy of giving back, doesn’t stop with Alan.

“My 6-year-old grandson, when you ask him ‘why do you come to temple’, he’ll tell you because the snacks are good,” said Goto. “All the refreshments are good; but one day, he told his dad because this is a special place.”

In addition to his time here, Goto also enjoys ceramics and watercolor. He said all of this contributes to his blessed life.

“I’m just lucky. I’ll be 80 in November, and I feel like I’m just lucky.” concluded Goto.