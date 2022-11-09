She’s a familiar face at Palama Settlement, volunteering for a quarter century, Dolores Kaneshiro has tried to quit several times but she’s proven to be irreplaceable.

“When I retired in 1996, my girlfriend, she heard about Palama Settlement and she told me, ‘Why don’t we try out’. So I said, ‘Okay’. So, I did and I enjoyed it,” said Kaneshiro.

Within a year, the staff asked her to help out at the private, non-profit, social service agency. She began volunteering and hasn’t stopped since.

She serves as the coordinator for all of the senior programs, of which she said, “I feel satisfaction.”