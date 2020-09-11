Kupuna Life: World traveling lovebirds celebrate 72nd anniversary by hibernating at home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A couple from Honolulu celebrated 72 years of marriage on Sept. 6, but the pandemic made this year’s anniversary much different than the rest.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It was almost like any other day in lockdown, but unlike what it could have been.

Toshi “Tosh” Miyashita said, “We might be in Las Vegas or something like that. We like to travel.”

His wife, Miyoko “Mickey” Miyashita, agrees.

“We traveled a lot. We visited all the states except one, we went to every continent except Antarctica.” Mickey said.

But this year, these world travelers have been forced into hibernation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now our wings have been clipped,” said Tosh. “This is the worst, this is the worst, we’ve never been in a pandemic like this before.”

The couple has had their share of extremely difficult times.

Tosh, born and raised in San Diego, was a teenager when he and his family were forced to relocate with thousands of other Japanese-Americans. Tosh spent the majority of a year and a half at the Poston internment camp in Arizona, where he went on to graduate high school.

He then served in the Army and went back to San Diego, where he met Kauai born-and-raised Mickey at a church club.

So, was it love at first sight?

Tosh thinks so, “Probably, because if you seen her picture you would have seen how beautiful she was at that time,” he said.

Mickey certainly still has a sharp sense of humor, “at that time?” she replied while laughing.

Tosh became a chemist and engineer, Mickey a social worker and then an elementary school teacher, where she once protected students during a school shooting. Three of her students were injured.

In retirement, the couple moved to Hawaii to be near their daughter Sally and two granddaughters, now they have a great granddaughter too.

Ten years ago Tosh was diagnosed with cancer, but he has been in remission for more than two years now. He and Mickey turned 95 this summer, and both walk and eat well.

“Well we eat healthy, we eat lots of fruits and vegetables and some dessert also,” Mickey said.

Long life, long marriage, but do the Miashita’s have any other secrets to 72 years?

Tosh insists that there are no hidden keys to their puzzle.

“We don’t have any formulas for that. We just grew up together, that’s all,” he said.

And in some ways, the two are just like every other couple.

“We have lots of arguments like any couple would have, but then it doesn’t last more than a day anyway. By the time we wake up in the morning it’s just another new day,” Tosh said.