Kupuna Life: This podcaster shares her Wild Wisdom

“If you ask me to sew a button–on your coat–I can’t do that. If you want to go out and play tennis with me, I’m not gonna go, but I can tell you a story,” said Jeannette Paulson Hereniko.

And so she does, many times over in the podcast Wild Wisdom.

“I just thought–a little wild, and after living this many years, I think I’ve got a little bit of wisdom going.”

Jeannette Paulson Hereniko just started her podcast during the lockdown.

“Dive in, figure it out and I like to do that, and again during the coronavirus. We’ve got this time. So and then I’m just so fortunate to have girlfriends that helped me.”

She launched it after her birthday in May.

“On my eightieth birthday, I realized only a certain amount more years before you leave this good earth and it seemed just like coming around in a circle. When I was 12, I had my own radio show, storytelling.”

She tells her stories through her computer in her soundbooth–a closet.

“I can’t cook. Truth be told I’d rather be marching with Martin Luther King in Washington, or serving in the Peace Corps. Even living in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury and seeing what this sexual revolution is all about, but here I am.”

“To take those teenie tiny things of life and tell it in great depth so you feel you’re with the person feels you’re with them and the idea is that hopefully, you can relate you say, ‘oh my god, I’ve been there myself, I know how she feels.”

Her stories are from 1940 through 2020–an American life through a woman’s eyes.

“My life, I’ve always pushed the boundaries and people tried many times to put me in a little box of what they think is the proper way a woman should look and behave…Keep quiet Jeannette, bury your desires. Learn to cook, keep your dreams to yourself.”

Which she clearly didn’t do, staying steadfast to her passion, story-telling, and film. She believes in finding your gift then giving it away, share it with the community like the Hawaii International Film Festival she started while working at the East-West Center in 1981.

“I told my husband I’m really excited today I met with the president of the East-West Center and he’s asked for my ideas on improving community relations and I told him I could organize a film festival showing films that promote an understanding of Asia and the Pacific.”

“I think it was the right idea at the right time with the right people and it just lit the match.”

And now with Wild Wisdom, this mother of two, grandmother of four, great grandmother of one,

may have lit another.

“I’m thrilled with the response and I’m thrilled that tomorrow and the next day, I have zoom meetings with networks, podcast networks that want to hear about it and want to negotiate with me to carry it nationwide so I couldn’t be happier.”

“One other thing though–I’m really hoping people will start telling their own stories. That’s my big wish.”

