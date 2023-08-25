HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of UH students headed back to class this week, including hundreds of kupuna who are going to college for free.

KHON2 checked out the program for seniors.

When Barry Tyrone attended Temple University in the 1960s, things were different.

“It was great. Some of the best times of my life. Really, was going to school.”

It’s one of the reasons he returned to a college campus, this time at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“This time I think I’m taking breakdancing. All I want to learn is maybe 15 seconds of a move and I’ll be really happy.

He’s enrolled as a student in the Na Kupuna program, which is available at most UH campuses.

“The goal for the Na Kupuna program is to create an opportunity or a pathway for our seniors in the community, our retired community and allow them the opportunity to come back to higher education,” said Racquel Raneses, the graduate assistant program coordinator of Na Kupuna Program.

“I would say after a couple classes, um, I just kind of um, fallen into it.

This gives kupuna the opportunity to sign up for any undergraduate class. They can take up to two courses a semester, with the faculty’s approval.

Currently more than 200 people are enrolled.

“It’s really to instill this idea of lifelong learning. You know, whatever your life experience has been or whatever your profession was.”

Tyrone, who is turning 78 years old next week, is in his fourth year at UH. His only regret is not starting the program sooner.

“I’m happy when I’m learning and that’s what it’s all about for me. I just, I enjoy it,” Tyrone said.

The program is open to Hawaii residents, 60 and older. To learn more about the program, visit the Na Kupuna website.