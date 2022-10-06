HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every week, for the past 31 years, Bob and Helen Ahn have been doing this. Driving their vehicle to distribute food to those who are in need.

Volunteer, Bob Ahn said, “We just want to support the community and support the kupuna.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Volunteer Helen Ahn said, “I remember my parents use to say, ‘those that have a little more need to give a little more, so that’s how I was raised.”

This husband and wife team volunteers for Lanakila Meals on Wheels, a free meal service for homebound kupuna on Oahu.

Helen said, “milk, bread, fresh fruit, fruit cup.”

The program also cooks, packages and delivers frozen meals, specific to the recipient’s needs. Volunteers also deliver to younger residents with disabilities.

Recipient Eugene Riseter said, “It’s really hard for me to prepare meals. I can’t walk anymore, and I don’t really have family coming to prepare meals for me.”

Helen said, “It makes us feel good because quite often, the people that we’re delivering to, don’t see a lot of people so we may be the only people they see for that week.”

Recipient Dolores said, “I appreciate it, quite a bit.”

Dolores said, “I have no place else to get food from.”

Bob explained, “We get to appreciate what we have. When we deliver, we get to see people less fortunate than we are.”

Lanakila Meals on Wheels needs about 150 more volunteers as it gets ready for a busy holiday season.

If you’d like to help, go to lanakilapacific.org.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Helen added, “There’s a lot of people you can support and if you’ve got some extra time, there’s so many different ways you can help others.”