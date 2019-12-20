Kupuna Life: “Kupuna in the Kitchen” Cookbook

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for a last minute gift, or for a great recipe for a holiday potluck?

Grandma Nohea Chang, as she’s known, is a retired teacher after but, when she’s not teaching a class, she’s teaching how to make an old family recipe.

“I was raised in Pauoa Valley, hanaied by my grandparents and everyone in Pauoa Valley in the olden days sat on the porches in the evening,” said Chang. “The men smoked and drank beer and chatted and the women talked about their recipes and they shared recipes and you didn’t write them down and so Nana learned from the Portuguese neighbor.”

“You see Grandma Nohea’s Nana’s pickled aku bones are among 42 family recipes and stories from Kupuna in a new cookbook created by these students, called “Kupuna in the Kitchen”.

“Kupuna in the Kitchen”, available at Barnes and Noble, proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels and Project Dana.