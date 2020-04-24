Kupuna Life: How this 100-year-old woman is adapting to the stay at home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 first met Lucile Mistysyn as she was generously giving of her time at Maryknoll School.

It’s where she went to school, where she married, and where she could walk these halls full of memories.

But as we all know, times have changed. She’s still healthy, but now her walks are confined to the hallway of her apartment building. Five weeks and counting, she’s been staying at home.

“I don’t feel that I’m alone. I mean, I am alone, but I don’t. It hasn’t bothered me that much,” said Mistysyn. “It’s gotten family together and that’s the most important to me. Very kind enough they bring down food when I ask for food, and like yesterday they vacuumed my front room and they dusted.”

And she’s moved by the kindness literally surrounding her, neighbors, security.

“People are so wonderful,” she said. “They’re always willing to help. They’ll call me, ask me if I want this, or they’re gonna go to the store for this and that. So everybody is so wonderful in this particular time.”

She enjoys her view and keeps herself busy.

“There’s always something to do, I’m still trying to catch up with my birthday thank you notes. I’m so slow but that’s the way it is. I think I’m almost through though.”

Did we tell you? Lucile turned 100 years old in February 2020. 157 friends and relatives turned out to celebrate — that’s a lot of thank you’s.

“I don’t feel like a hundred, but at times I do because I’m tired. I get tired and I can’t do what I want to do, work some of the work.”

And, she gave up driving 8 months ago.

But, she still volunteers, only now at her three sons’ alma mater, Saint Louis School.

She misses it while in quarantine, but that’s the way it is she says, for now, and probably even after the stay-at-home mandate is lifted.

“I think I would stay in for a while to see how it works out before I go out again because I haven’t been out at all.”