Kupuna Life: Class helps local seniors become comfortable using technology

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Throughout the COVID pandemic, many people relied on technology for meetings, classes, as well as gatherings with friends and families.

For many seniors, using technology can pose a challenge; however, there is a class that introduces seniors to a whole new world. The Lanakila Meals on Wheels Kupuna Tech class was created in October 2021.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Carol Burrows, 77, is a student of the Kupuna Tech class that started in October. When it comes to technology, Burrows can send an email and find things on the internet, but there are still other aspects she is not comfortable with.

“I’m not comfortable with the cell phones or a tablet,” added Burrows, who also said she still has a flip phone. “I never knew how to turn on a tablet, to do anything on it.”

Burrows remained uncomfortable with this until she started these classes.

“It’s an introduction to technology class specifically designed for seniors. Classes are one hour long, twice a week for 12 weeks,” explained Lori Lau, director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

Free classes began in October when nearly everything required the use of technology for people to remain socially distanced during the pandemic. Kupuna can take the class virtually or in person.

“We want them to feel confident, and we want them to feel empowered. Myself, personally, I cannot go a day without my device.” Lori Lau, director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels

Additionally, Burrows said they learn how to use a tablet, turn it on and off, as well as how to chat with other people. She also knows how to use an app to find out the type of plant she is looking at.

The next series of Kupuna Tech classes will begin at the end of January 2022. Those who want to participate can sign up by emailing kupunawellness@lanakilapacific.org or calling (808) 220-9941.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

People who are interested should sign up soon as there are a limited number of devices available.