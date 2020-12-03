Kupuna Life: Arcadia At Home program adds personal touch to retirement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Living at a retirement residence like Arcadia can offer kupuna many amenities and new friendships, but it might not be for everyone. That is why the Arcadia at Home program was created.

Members do not move out — they continue to live at home — but have access to all the services and support offered by the Arcadia Family of Companies.

“It started because we knew most people wanted to stay at home,” said Arcadia At Home outreach coordinator Philip Isaacs. “There are limited number of apartments available and not everyone wanted to move into a retirement home.”

Care coordination, home maintenance, fitness, personal care and other amenities can all be brought right to members front doorstep. Arcadia At Home has expanded during the pandemic, offering more to its members.

“A member services manager staying in touch with our members on a regular basis is really helpful, especially during this time when we have isolation, you know, social distancing,” said Isaacs. “We have tai chi classes, we’ve done ikebana classes, origami classes. We’ve started delivery meals from restaurants to our members’ homes.”

Arcadia At Home members will be able to go to the retirement communities to enjoy the facilities when Hawaii is in better shape and visits can resume.