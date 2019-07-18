Kupuna Life: Almost a century of golf

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Never underestimate a man in his walker.

Richard Okamoto is a century old, almost 101.

“Once in a while, everything goes well but most of the time, it stinks,” said Okamoto.

Yet, he plays 18-holes every week, with his fellow members of the Lions Club.

Richard and Roy are with the Hawaii Kai Lions. In fact, Richard is a charter member, from 1973.

On this day, some of the 56 Hawaii Kai Lions are volunteering for the Lunalilo Home golf tournament at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

“I always felt that the Lions gave people a good opportunity to give back to the community,” Okamoto said.

Richard joined the lions and took up golf “after” his four years with the Army 13-99 engineer construction battalion, and nearly 30 years with the reserve’s intelligence corps doing counter intelligence…

But for nearly 50 years now it’s Lions and golf that keep him going..