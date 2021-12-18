Kupuna Life: A couple in their 80s continue to volunteer with Salvation Army every holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — During Christmas, there is one familiar sound that people hear: bell ringing at local stores, which is part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign to help those in need.

For this edition of Kupuna Life, there is a couple in their 80s who continue to help out every holiday season.

“This is one of the seasons that you think about others.” Lorna badoyen, volunteer for the salvation army

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the Badoyen family spends five days a week volunteering for The Salvation Army.

“Psoriatic arthritis is my biggest ailment, that’s why you see me sitting down, but I can still ring the bell and represent the army,” said Gerald Badoyen, husband of Lorna and a volunteer for The Salvation Army.

Gerald gives back to those who have helped him out.

“I come from plantation and we were poor. Eleven of us in the family and this the only organization that fed us,” Gerald added.

Gerald and Lorna have been married for 55 years, and half that time was spent volunteering for The Salvation Army; The Red Kettle Campaign is its main fundraiser.

“People of all ages volunteer their time, talent and resources, giving back to community to assist The Salvation Army work in our community,” explained Salvation Army Maj. Eric Tumale.

The worldwide campaign helps others with necessities, including housing and food. Volunteers, like the Badoyen’s, are crucial to these efforts — even though many times people just walk by.

“I still wish them well because they need encouraging words, pick me up or social interaction,” Lorna said. “In many cases after greeting them, they come back out of the store and they give.”

Those who would like to volunteer for The Salvation Army can click here.

“Every bit counts, even small change,” said Lorna.