Kupuna Life: 800 seniors moved and grooved on the dance floor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Before boogie time, before the introductions — it’s anticipation.

“It’s a good get together where you get to see other club members and enjoy the festivities,” said Ruby Matsuda, who has been a Platinum Seniors member for 8 years.

This senior club formed 21 years ago and meets at Makiki District Park twice a month. The topic of discussion this meeting? It’s the City Parks and Rec. Senior Citizen’s Valentines Dance.

“We do the macarena and the electric slide and all that kind of dance. We enjoy ourselves there very much,” said Matsuda.

“It’s a get together for all the clubs around the island, each chooses a rep to go on stage. The Royal Hawaiian band is there and I think the armed forces, it’s a great get together,” said Platinum Seniors President Lorraine Akana.

“We’re the newest members of the club, we joined in January of last year,” said Linda Dela Cruz, who is her father’s caregiver.

Linda is not a senior but she’s her father’s caregiver. He’s been welcomed into the Platinum Seniors, one of 34 senior clubs for those 55 and older.

“We talk, enjoy each other’s company have meetings excursions, tours, dances,” said Akana.

Coronado Dela Cruz, Platinum Seniors Member: “It’s a pleasure to be with her,” said Coronado Dela Cruz.

“And how about for you, Linda?”

“I love taking my dad to the meetings because he gets to socialize with other people. One of his favorite parts of the meeting is after the meeting, he gets to have a snack so, that’s one of the highlights,” said Coronado’s daughter Linda.

“The promenade is the honor of the event. You get to represent your club, you get all dressed up. You come through the arches in the middle and introduced to the public,” said City Recreation Specialist Steven Santiago.

dance emcee: “Lucille just turned 100 this past Sunday, just two days ago 100 wonderful years,” said

KHON2’s Dallis Ontiveros, Chris Latronic and Tanya Joaquin made excellent dance partners. As did police officers, firefighters, politicians.

“This is something that I remember my mom coming to,” said Waimanalo Seniors President Rosemary Galdeira. “I was still a young working mother and I would ask my mom how was your dance, and she would say, ‘Oh it was so much fun.’ Now I’m experiencing it.”

“Oh I just love coming here for the fellowship and seeing all the other seniors just enjoying,” said Waimanalo Seniors member Lucille Kalauoka’aea-Kahele.

The City’s Senior Citizen’s Valentine’s Dance is free and open to the public, no RSVP required.