It’s been called a Silver Tsunami: a growing number of elderly in the nation’s population. Here in Hawaii, the latest state figures show by 2020, more than 25 percent of Hawai‘i’s population will be 60 years of age or older. Currently, an estimated 21 percent of Hawai‘i’s adult population cares for someone 60 years or older.

 

It’s likely this Silver Tsunami touches your life, whether it’s you, your parent, your grandparent, or another loved one in your life. How do you manage this? How can you navigate the overwhelming number of choices and decisions that need to be made?

 

KHON2 wants to help. Since 2007, we’ve presented The Kupuna Life, focusing on caregiving and aging issues facing Hawaii’s seniors, and their families and caregivers.

 

The goal of Kupuna Life is to bring awareness to both the issues and resources available to Hawaii’s aging population and their caregivers. We hope this knowledge will help our kupuna move through the final phase of their lives as gracefully as possible. Together, we can take this journey.

 

Suzanne Hull has 28 years of experience with the Department of Human Services. She obtained her Master’s degree in Social Worker from the University of Hawaii in 2007. Suzanne has held various positions under child welfare services including adoption work with foster children. Suzanne spent several years administering contracts for the Social Service Division. While in this capacity, she was responsible for ensuring that agencies provide necessary services to children and families as well as seniors. In 2010, Suzanne became the Director of the Senior Companion Program, providing statewide oversight and support to 105 senior companions who help make independence a reality for the elderly in Hawaii. In 2015, she became the Director of the Foster Grandparent Program overseeing 100 volunteers statewide. This intergenerational program engages kupuna in schools and child development centers to support school readiness and academic achievement of children.

During her free time, Suzanne keeps busy with two active daughters who are 17 and 15 years of age. She is serves at her church in various capacities. Suzanne enjoys crafting, jogging, tennis and walking her dog Bella.

