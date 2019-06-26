Scott Spallina is the Supervisor of the Elder Abuse Justice Unit at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Honolulu. Scott established the Elder Abuse Justice Unit in 2008, at the direction of the then Prosecuting Attorney Peter Carlisle. The goal of the unit was and still is to “enhance awareness, prevention, and prosecution of crimes affecting the elderly” in Hawaii.
The current Prosecuting Attorney, Keith Kaneshiro remains committed to fighting elder abuse and improving the quality of life for all seniors in the State of Hawaii. He has expanded the unit to three additional attorneys, two staff members and three law clerks.
During his 19 year career with the Prosecutor’s Office, Scott also headed the Domestic Violence Branch.
Before attending law school, Scott worked as a private investigator for Goodenow Associates/Safeguard Services in Honolulu and volunteered for 6 years as a crisis counselor for the Suicide Crisis Center. After graduation from the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii, Scott clerked for Judge Marie Milks, worked for the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the private law firm of Koshiba and Associates before joining the Prosecutor’s Office.
