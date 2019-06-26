Live Now
Kathy Muneno

Kupuna Advisory Board
It’s been called a Silver Tsunami: a growing number of elderly in the nation’s population. Here in Hawaii, the latest state figures show by 2020, more than 25 percent of Hawai‘i’s population will be 60 years of age or older. Currently, an estimated 21 percent of Hawai‘i’s adult population cares for someone 60 years or older.

 

It’s likely this Silver Tsunami touches your life, whether it’s you, your parent, your grandparent, or another loved one in your life. How do you manage this? How can you navigate the overwhelming number of choices and decisions that need to be made?

 

KHON2 wants to help. Since 2007, we’ve presented The Kupuna Life, focusing on caregiving and aging issues facing Hawaii’s seniors, and their families and caregivers.

 

The goal of Kupuna Life is to bring awareness to both the issues and resources available to Hawaii’s aging population and their caregivers. We hope this knowledge will help our kupuna move through the final phase of their lives as gracefully as possible. Together, we can take this journey.

 

Kathy Muneno has been an anchor at KHON2 since 2007, with a total of more than 25 years in broadcast news in Hawaii.

Kathy has written and produced several specials. She won an Emmy Award for a half-hour program called “SEARCH Hawai’i: Where Food Meets Culture,” a Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter Award for Best Documentary for “Hōkūleʻa: Her Farthest Journey,” as well as an SPJ award for a feature article she wrote for Ka Wai Ola newspaper.

Kathy is the youngest of 7 children and is the mother of twins. Both her parents passed away in 2017, her father having suffered dementia for several years.

She brings to Kupuna Life not only her passion for story-telling, but also her compassion for kupuna and the stories they have to tell.

