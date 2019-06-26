Kathy Muneno has been an anchor at KHON2 since 2007, with a total of more than 25 years in broadcast news in Hawaii.
Kathy has written and produced several specials. She won an Emmy Award for a half-hour program called “SEARCH Hawai’i: Where Food Meets Culture,” a Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter Award for Best Documentary for “Hōkūleʻa: Her Farthest Journey,” as well as an SPJ award for a feature article she wrote for Ka Wai Ola newspaper.
Kathy is the youngest of 7 children and is the mother of twins. Both her parents passed away in 2017, her father having suffered dementia for several years.
She brings to Kupuna Life not only her passion for story-telling, but also her compassion for kupuna and the stories they have to tell.
Kathy Muneno
