Joe Moore has always been interested in current events and history. He also had a knack for public speaking and being in front of the camera, so when it came time to choose a career, broadcast journalism was a natural choice. “It seemed a more dependable way to make a living and provide for a family than either acting or writing,” he says.
After a two-year stint as an Army broadcast journalist in Vietnam, Joe started his civilian career in Hawaii in 1969 as a sportscaster and moved to the news anchor desk in 1980, where he’s kept viewers informed of historic events as they unfolded — Hurricanes Iwa and Iniki, the explosion of space shuttle Challenger and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan to name a few.
hen he’s not in the newsroom or in the studio, Joe can be found acting on stage, writing for the theatre, watching plays and movies, and listening to music. He previously hosted a weekly Mozart program on Hawaii Public Radio.
Joe is a graduate of The Defense Information School in Indianapolis, Ind. He also attended the University of Maryland for two years and Aiea High School for three years.
Joe and his wife, Teresa, are the proud parents of teenage son, Bryce.
