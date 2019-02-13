Joe Moore

Kupuna Advisory Board

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
joe-moore_1525746146050.jpg

About Kupuna Life

 

It’s been called a Silver Tsunami: a growing number of elderly in the nation’s population. Here in Hawaii, the latest state figures show by 2020, more than 25 percent of Hawai‘i’s population will be 60 years of age or older. Currently, an estimated 21 percent of Hawai‘i’s adult population cares for someone 60 years or older.

 

It’s likely this Silver Tsunami touches your life, whether it’s you, your parent, your grandparent, or another loved one in your life. How do you manage this? How can you navigate the overwhelming number of choices and decisions that need to be made?

 

KHON2 wants to help. Since 2007, we’ve presented The Kupuna Life, focusing on caregiving and aging issues facing Hawaii’s seniors, and their families and caregivers.

 

The goal of Kupuna Life is to bring awareness to both the issues and resources available to Hawaii’s aging population and their caregivers. We hope this knowledge will help our kupuna move through the final phase of their lives as gracefully as possible. Together, we can take this journey.

 

View Kupuna Life Stories

Joe Moore has always been interested in current events and history. He also had a knack for public speaking and being in front of the camera, so when it came time to choose a career, broadcast journalism was a natural choice. “It seemed a more dependable way to make a living and provide for a family than either acting or writing,” he says.

After a two-year stint as an Army broadcast journalist in Vietnam, Joe started his civilian career in Hawaii in 1969 as a sportscaster and moved to the news anchor desk in 1980, where he’s kept viewers informed of historic events as they unfolded — Hurricanes Iwa and Iniki, the explosion of space shuttle Challenger and the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan to name a few.

hen he’s not in the newsroom or in the studio, Joe can be found acting on stage, writing for the theatre, watching plays and movies, and listening to music. He previously hosted a weekly Mozart program on Hawaii Public Radio.

Joe is a graduate of The Defense Information School in Indianapolis, Ind. He also attended the University of Maryland for two years and Aiea High School for three years.

Joe and his wife, Teresa, are the proud parents of teenage son, Bryce.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Meet the Kupuna Life Advisory Board

More Kupuna Advisory Board