‘Ike Kupuna: Shoji, Klein, Ho, Shlachter

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON2 is honoring four individuals who have spent much of their lives contributing in positive ways to Hawaii’s community by carrying wisdom and creating legacies.

Each person had an effect on very different arenas — health, hula, business and sports — including the University of Hawaii’s Stan Sheriff Center.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Dave Shoji’s name is synonymous with the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball program. Shoji served as head couch for more than four decades and guided the team to multiple national titles.

Mae Kamamalu Klein is a kumu hula who has been a judge at many Merrie Monarch festivals. She does not seek out the spotlight and normally would not grant this interview, but these are not normal times and she is on a mission.

Stuart Ho is a longtime Honolulu businessman who is a part of a family dynasty. Three generations of the Ho family have helped shape the local business skyline.

Dr. Marc Shlachter is known in the U.S. as the country doctor. He has earned it after about 50 years of serving the community — whether patients can make it to the clinic or not.

KHON2 wants to thank all four of the featured kupuna for their many contributions to Hawaii’s communities.