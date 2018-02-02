Honoring our Kupuna Caregivers

Hawaii is home to 154,000 family caregivers people who make sacrifices in order to meet the needs of their loved ones.

KHON2 will begin a new monthly feature here on Wake Up 2day called “Kupuna Caregiver.” It’s our way to say thank you to our unsung heroes.

When we asked some of our corporate partners if they’d like to be involved — Kevin Kaneshiro from Vacations Hawaii said yes! This morning on Wake Up 2day, Kaneshiro shared why Vacations Hawaii stepped to the plate.

KHON2 would also like to thank Adventist Health Castle for stepping to the plate too.