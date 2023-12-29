HONOLULU (KHON2) — Holiday decorations are coming down but John Kahalewale continues to make his own and sells them year round.

Kahalewale enjoys his hobby in the comfort of his own home in Honolulu.

“It rolled into becoming one hobby I guess, my hobby, art kind of mixed in,” said Kahalewale.

A hobby that’s turned into a business.

“I think we looked at some of the pine cones, some of the wreaths going on at the time,” said Kahalewale. “I think nobody was making pine cone and so my girlfriend said ‘you think you can do something like this?’ I said ‘yeah, yeah, I think so.'”

Making wreaths and not just for the holidays, but for all occasions, including Chinese new year, Easter and Halloween.

“I was looking all around on the mainland and nobody else makes it like that, so I thought, something different, you know?” said Kahalewale.

Kahalewale did graphic design work back in the 1970s and 80s. He began this company pine cone wreaths after retiring from FedEx three years ago. He said he creates a mental image of the wreath. The difficult part is finding all the materials. Once he does, he gets to work.

“With a regular straw wreath and then I put the hook on like here, wrap the burlap around the whole thing and then we start with the pine cones,” explained Kahalewale.

His creations attract customers locally and out of state.

“But when you send it to the mainland, you got to use different glues because the weather,” he further explained. “You get the hot and cold like Las Vegas, go real cold, go real hot, so not going hold. If you put it outside in the hot sun, 100-something degrees, the pine cone is going to fall off.”

His pieces cost between $150 and $300. This is his most popular, the wreath with a local flair.

“I feel good that somebody out there likes the product,” said Kahalewale.

He also feels good putting the wreaths together and encourages others in retirement to do what they love.

“Find your passion, what you want to do, do this, anything. I don’t know, singing, anything!” said Kahalewale.

If you’d like more information, send an email to john.1006@hotmail.com.