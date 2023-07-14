HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu kupuna spends many days training for swim races, one after the other, even though at times, she’s the only competitor in her age bracket.

If you’re looking for Lori Auhill, chances are you’ll find her at Ala Moana Beach Park.

“It’s relaxing, it’s therapeutic, whether I’m swimming or paddling canoe. It’s good exercise but it relaxes your mind,” said Auhill.

She’s been swimming since she was five years old and started competing decades ago.

“Normally I’d train two to three days a week just doing a long swim, maybe a mile at a time.”

She’s getting ready for the 2.4 mile Waikiki Roughwater Swim, which she’s already competed in, more than 20 times.

“And deep breathing, that’s another thing, when you’re doing something strenuous, you have to deep breathe. You can’t do little shallow breathing, you would never make it.”

Auhill is 87 years old and participates in other races throughout the year. She keeps track of them, and her finish time, in this handwritten log.

“I guess the older I get, the more I win because there’s fewer people in my ag group and sometimes there’s nobody in my age group. So, I’m in my 80s and there’s no one in my age group, I get first places,” Auhill said.

Swimming isn’t the only sport that keeps her busy.

“Well right now I do three days of tennis and three days of canoe paddling and a couple days of swimming and then I snowski in the winter time. We go to the mainland for the one trip and Hokkaido, Japan for the other trip.”

Auhill who’s a former social worker, was also deeply into horseback riding and scuba diving.

“I watch my diet and I don’t eat a lot of junk or anything. I eat a lot of protein. I make sure I get good protein.”

Even though she began sports at an early age, she says it’s never too late to start and encourages other kupuna to keep moving.

“Every day, do something strenuous. Just don’t do a little walk around the block, you have to really work yourself. Do some weights and it doesn’t have to be heavy weights but you have to stretch your body.”