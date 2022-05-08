HONOLULU (KHON2) — The hustle and bustle of a busy season has arrived at Watanabe Floral.

Take a closer look and you’ll see the people who help keep things running smoothly.

“I am a floral deigner. That’s all I do,” said floral designer, Corynne Akitake-telles.

Leland Watanabe is the purchasing manager.

Kupuna who work at the floral shop loves to see customers happy.

“It helps make them feel happy and brightens their day,” said Anita Meister, distribution clerk. “The flowers are very nice and the people are nice people.”

She’s worked for the company for 34 years.

“Flowers make me happy,” said Meister.

Akitake-Telles feels the same and said, “it’s like a heaven.”

She’s been a floral designer here for 10 years.

“Whatever that order is, we’ll follow it, something that has to be sent out,” said Akitake-Telles.

This is her second career. The 65-year-old said she needed a job that wasn’t too stressful.

“This is not rocket science. You need to have a passion for it, you love it, dedicated to it,” explained Akitake-Telles.

She also said her employers are loving and caring, which means a lot to Leland Watanabe, the son of the company’s founders.

“My parents always had this family atmosphere culture of caring for each other, and I will say we are a team, we work as a team,” said Watanabe.

He is the purchasing manager and has been here for 38 years, helping people mark good times, and bad.

“But the flowers enhanced everything and bring comfort and joy to people so that’s what I like about it,” Watanabe added. “Good thing about kupunas is they have experience, reliable and they have good strong work ethic.”

They also have a passion for what they do.

“I feel like I go in heaven,” said Meister.

“I wish I had done this my whole life, it’s not a moneymaker but it’s something just makes me whole,” said Akitake-Telles.