HONOLULU (KHON2) — You’re invited to an art show in Honolulu this weekend. This show celebrates an Oahu woman turning 102 years old.

Turning 102 years old is a big deal, but when you ask Esther Nowell about it.

“Glad to be still alive, I guess,” said Nowell.

She seems neutral, but is celebrating and inviting everyone. Her party is more of an art show. It will be held at the Downtown Art Center and feature her work and passion for art.

“It makes me happy and that’s all the reason I need,” said Nowell.

Nowell is a longtime artist and taught art for the City Parks Department for decades. She’s also a member of the Hawaii Potters Guild.

“To me, it’s just kind of necessary, I see something and I want to draw it or paint it,” Nowell said.

The last time we met this Roosevelt High School alum, was two years ago, at another birthday bash. She celebrated her 100th birthday, dressed in a Wonder Woman costume, at her drive-by party.

Nowell said she still has the costume, but “no, i’m not a Wonder Woman, I feel kind of old.”

But she’s still living life and traveling the world in fact she just returned from a trip last month.

“Fabulous cruise to Alaska the ship was fantastic, 14 stories, can you imagine such a thing?” she asked.

KHON2 asked if there’s anything left on her bucket list and Nowell replied, “I’m really pretty happy with what I’ve done. I’ve covered a lot of ground. Of course, you never see everything, but I’ve seen mostly what I wanted and enjoyed it so much.”

Nowell is also a cancer survivor and just had a tumor removed in December. She doesn’t take any medication. And believes the key to her long life are: yoga and yogurt.

“Of course, it’s very important to have the right genes, and you don’t have much choice in the matter,” she said.

She eats a lot of vegetables and doesn’t like carbonated drinks. Oh, and one more reason why she believes she’s lived so long? You’ll often find her wearing slippers.

“I don’t believe in shoes,” Nowell explained.

Because when you live a full life like Esther Nowell, you should be comfortable and you should celebrate every year around the sun.

Nowell’s birthday bash will be on Sunday at the Downtown Art Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a limit to the number of people in the room.