Aloha 2 Kupuna: Bringing Food Security to Seniors; Meet music lover Doris

HONOLULU (KHON2) — KHON will begin a weeklong series called “Aloha 2 Kupuna” to help seniors in need during this time of isolation.

It culminates Friday, May 1, with a telethon in partnership with the kupuna food security coalition — benefit for those on the front lines getting meals to seniors.

Kathy Muneno starts us off by introducing Doris.

Seventy-year-old Doris Justis is at home at a senior rental in Waikiki, missing pre-coronavirus days performing at Ohana Hale Marketplace or Kalakaua Gardens.

“Music saves my life, it always has,” she said. “I always try to find the joy so, what I’m trying to say is how difficult it is now that I’m not doing any of those things.”

And the difficulty extends to meals. Extending a lifeline is the Waikiki Community Center, providing Doris free meals a few times a week, something for which she doesn’t normally qualify.

“It’s been just delightful. I had no idea that anyone would do that,” Doris said. “When I found out and saw the sign that said come and get a meal, I was like great. “

It was her dream to retire in Hawaii. A while the high cost of living is challenging, she counts her blessings like her health, independence, and now meals and the briefest of encounters they provide.

“I just think it’s wonderful because we’re not getting out,” she said. “It’s just something I look forward to, and the interaction.”

For seniors like Doris, a warm meal is a heartwarming example of “Aloha 2 Kupuna.”

“It’s a blessing because that was something I was told before I came to Kawaii that kupuna, seniors, elders were going to be blessed and taken care of and wow, that’s absolutely the truth.” she said. “The aloha spirit, the way people look at seniors is just fantastic. It makes you feel special and cared for.”

More seniors will share their struggles all week long, leading up to the “Aloha 2 Kupuna” telethon. It’s coming up on Friday, May 1, with chances to give in the morning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and at night form 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.