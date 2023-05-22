HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers of St. Louis Drive-In show up every day to get their favorites. The bentos and plate lunches have been favorites for decades.

And to make sure everything is running as it should, Wayne Akimoto, who took over from the previous owner.

“One thing he told me is he wants to retire and I told him good for you, and he told me, do you want the place? I said let me think about it,” said Akimoto.

Akimoto decided to go for it. That was 40 years ago.

“Oh I don’t know, the time just flew. Well in the beginning and now, I had very good workers. Lucky, lucky, lucky,” said Akimoto.

Six days a week, he arrives at St. Louis Drive-In before everyone else.

“I open up the place, put the food in the oven and the grill, I turn on everything,” said Akimoto. “My daughter is running the show, I just come in and help.”

Helping with customer favorites like.

“Roast pork, spareribs, mixed plate deluxe,” said Akimoto.

At the age of 74, Akimoto is thinking about his next steps.

“If I can’t find someone to train and they don’t mind sticking it out, I don’t mind retiring, of course, I don’t mind working either,” said Akimoto.

If he does retire, he would spend more time in Las Vegas. He said life is short and advises others to do what makes them happy.

“Just do what you want to do you want to stay home watch TV, you want to go out, go out,” said Akimoto.