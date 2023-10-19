HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s not easy to find a sporting goods store in Hawaii, but for more than 35 years, this one’s been sitting in the same spot-on South King Street in Honolulu.

McCully Bicycle & Sporting Goods offers customers a variety of items and is led by three siblings. From the left, 79-year-old Catherine Yasutake who works in the office, 77-year-old Benjamin Takayesu who fixes bikes and 74-year-old Alison Kessner who works on the floor.

“Oh, we get along fine, normally, generally,” said Alison Kessner.

The three have worked for the business almost their entire lives. Their grandfather started the company in Waipahu 100 years ago.

The store later expanded, offering everything from sporting goods to toys. In the 1970s, the company opened a location in Honolulu.

“We’ve been here for a long time because of our dad and how we grew up,” said Catherine Yasutake. “We always worked hard after school, so we were brought up that way, that’s why we are here today, still.”

Surviving tough times such as the pandemic and supply chain issues.

Although Yasutake says she wants to retire, her brother and sister who work seven days a week, are staying put.

“I’m like my dad,” said Ben Takayesu. “I like to work. I don’t enjoy traveling or anything like that. It’s really crazy, but I enjoy working.”

“As long as I can walk, I will never retire,” said Kessner.

The family members give credit to longtime employees and loyal customers, including international visitors as well as locals who started shopping there, and now bring their kids and grandkids.

“It’s three generations shopping at McCully that has helped to make us thrive all these years and we’re so grateful for that,” said Kessner.

Grateful to ride a successful path while keeping it in the family for a century.

“I just want to say thank you for all your support and shopping at McCully bicycle and Waipahu Bicycle. Thank you,” said Yasutake.