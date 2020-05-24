100th birthday celebrated with drive by parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happy birthday to Carlina Sunio!

She turned 100 today, May 23, 2020.

A huge celebration with family and friends was planned but it had to be reorganized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends and family instead did a drive by parade in Ewa Beach Saturday morning to send their well-wishes.

The birthday girl loves to shop, go holoholo and eat.

She has 11 children, 37 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, and 27 great-great grandchildren and more on the way.



Among her jobs in the past, she was a long-time cook for Shiro’s Restaurant back in the day when it was located in the Aiea Bowling Center.