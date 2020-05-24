HONOLULU (KHON2) — Happy birthday to Carlina Sunio!
She turned 100 today, May 23, 2020.
A huge celebration with family and friends was planned but it had to be reorganized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friends and family instead did a drive by parade in Ewa Beach Saturday morning to send their well-wishes.
The birthday girl loves to shop, go holoholo and eat.
She has 11 children, 37 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren, and 27 great-great grandchildren and more on the way.
Among her jobs in the past, she was a long-time cook for Shiro’s Restaurant back in the day when it was located in the Aiea Bowling Center.
- 100th birthday celebrated with drive by parade
- 1 new COVID-19 case on Maui brings the state total to 643
- WATCH: Joe Biden wins Hawaii democratic primary
- Two quarantine violators arrested in Waikiki; one also charged with animal cruelty
- Watch: Dr. Fauci answers your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’